The Police say they are investigating the murder of Rohan ‘Khanhai’ Persaud, 53, unemployed of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, which occurred between 01:00hrs-06:30hrs today at Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

In a press release, the police say that the body which was found with a wound to the lower abdomen, is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Two males who were last seen in the company of the victim, are being sought.