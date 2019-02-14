UG admin urged to “cut the talks” and cocktails and invest in teaching

The University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) and the University of Guy-ana Senior Staff Associa-tion (UGSSA), continued their picketing yesterday afternoon, after they were told by the university’s administration that there is no money left to grant a salary and wage increase, and that the imposed 3% and 4% hikes implemented last November would be the final position.

The unions started their picketing actions on Tuesday with 20 persons but expanded yesterday, as over 36 staff showed up in front of the Vice Cha-ncellor’s office, a building which previously functioned as a lecture theatre.

“The administrators get hefty salary and they want to give us peanuts. I give credit to the government for giving the university more money over the years but where the money is going, we do not know. It is not going to the core responsibilities of the university, which is teaching and learning. We are saying, cut the talks, cut the cocktails, cut, cut those things and put more money to teaching and learning,” Pat Francis, who has been working at the university since 1986 said…..