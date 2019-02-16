Appellate court set to hear AG’s requests for stay of confidence vote judgment

As the Court of Appeal prepares to hear applications by Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams for orders to stay the effects Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s judgments on the validity of the no-confidence vote against government and to keep the president, the Cabinet and government, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday said it should be focused on disposing of the substantive appeals.

“We are hoping that at the hearing of that matter [the applications for the stay and conservatory orders] that we will be able to persuade the court that it is more convenient to hear the appeals,” Nandlall said yesterday, after the hearing of the applications was set for Wednesday.

“Why would you want to dilate and delay in hearing those interlocutory matters when in fact we can hear and determine the appeals in their entirety and bring a quick resolution in the matter, at least in this court, so that if anyone is aggrieved they are free to go to the Caribbean Court of Justice?” he questioned…..