Mother of boys in Muslim scholar rape case offered $6M to settle

The mother of three of the nine boys allegedly raped by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali yesterday said attempts are being made to coerce her into accepting a monetary settlement ahead of the commencement of his trial.

Reports were filed with the police at the Brickdam and Turkeyen police stations but to the date a man who approached her last Monday with a $6 million offer is yet to be questioned.

The woman, who is a vendor, is very frustrated and says she has since become fearful for her life…..