Mother of boys in Muslim scholar rape case offered $6M to settle

By Staff Writer
Nezaam Ali

The mother of three of the nine boys allegedly raped by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali yesterday said attempts are being made to coerce her into accepting a monetary settlement ahead of the commencement of his trial.

Reports were filed with the police at the Brickdam and Turkeyen police stations but to the date a man who approached her last Monday with a $6 million offer is yet to be questioned.

The woman, who is a vendor, is very frustrated and says she has since become fearful for her life…..

