Twenty-six police graduate from USAID training on youth crime

Twenty-six police ranks, along with four civilians, on Friday graduated from a one-week training programme on crime prevention among at-risk youths.

The programme was facilitated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Community, Family and Youth Resilience (CFYR) programme.

At the graduation which was held at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, the 30 graduates were presented with certificates.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, who was present at the ceremony, underlined the importance of establishing partnerships. He stated that the programme focused on bridging the gap between police and members of the public and thanked the mission for facilitating the programme…..