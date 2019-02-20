AFC still awaiting ‘whole story’ on alleged recall of Senior Counsel conferral

Saying that it is still awaiting “a position” from the Ministry of the Presidency on the alleged recall of Senior Counsel (SC) status on attorney Timothy Jonas, the Alliance for Change (AFC) is refraining from commenting on the president’s right to deviate from the recommendations made by the judiciary.

“What I can say to you is that that question should be pronounced upon by the Ministry of the Presidency and we await a position from the Ministry of the Presidency,” the party’s General Secretary Marlon Williams said when asked if the party has engaged the president on the matter and if it agrees with the president making his own appointments.

During a press conference last month, the AFC had called on government to explain the situation…..