Solicitor General denies resignation report

By Staff Writer
Nigel Hawke

Solicitor General Nigel Hawke has denied resigning from his post.

Stabroek News reported yesterday that Hawke resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday following a meeting with Attorney General Basil Williams.

The meeting took place shortly after Court of Appeal judge Rishi Persaud rebuked Williams for glaring errors in documents submitted to the court regarding government’s applications for orders to stay judgments on the no-confidence motion that was passed against it…..

