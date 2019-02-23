Body of pilot killed in Eteringbang plane crash retrieved

The charred remains of Captain Randy Liverpool, the pilot who was killed in a plane crash at Eteringbang, Region Seven on Thursday afternoon, was brought to the city yesterday and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

“GCAA inspectors along with an investigator from the Guyana Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Unit is at the crash site to begin their investigation in the fatal accident,” the aviation oversight body said in a statement yesterday afternoon.

Liverpool’s family, when approached for a comment, asked for their time of grief to be respected. ….