City gets green light for $3m in monthly pension payments to six employees

Even as City Hall struggles to pay its current list of retired employees the Auditor General has approved more than $14 million in gratuity and more than three million in monthly pension payments for six employees who will retire in 2019.

This addition to the more than $100 million monthly wage bill of the council is likely to drive the entity even further into debt.

The City currently owes the National Insurance Scheme in excess of $206 million, Guyana Revenue Authority in excess of $374 million and the Public Service Credit Union $46,761,458…..