Man gets bail on ganja trafficking charge

A father of six was yesterday charged with trafficking cannabis and he was asked to post $15,000 bail to secure his release ahead of his trial.

Samuel Dean, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge that on March 14th, 2018, at the Bartica Police Station, he had 17 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney Mark Conway, who represented Dean, made an application for bail in the Georgetown court of the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail being granted to Dean and as a result he was placed on $15,000 bail told to attend the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on March 14th, 2019.