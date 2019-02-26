Trotman expects return to ‘normalcy’ at BCGI by tomorrow

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday said he expects that production will resume at the operations of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) by Wednesday, signalling a possible end to the over one-week long stalemate between the company’s management, and the workers and their union.

A team of government ministers, including Trotman, met with executives of RUSAL, BCGI’s parent company, last week and Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally met workers at Maple Town, Aroaima last Friday. BCGI’s reluctance to recognise and negotiate with the union, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), was repeatedly raised at the engagements.

Ally assured that all issues would be addressed and said that getting the 60 workers who were dismissed back on the job was paramount. She also said that the union, GB&GWU, must be recognised by the company and had noted that government is waiting on a response from the company’s executives, which is expected this week…..