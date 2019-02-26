Visiting South African delegation begins five-day visit

A visiting delegation from the Republic of South Africa, including Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Godfrey Oliphant, began a five-day visit yesterday and a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) for cooperation in the natural resources sector is expected to be inked.

The delegation met yesterday with Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and other ministry officials as well as representatives from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), and the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI).

Oliphant and his team briefed the Natural Resources Ministry’s team on the work of his ministry and all it has been able to accomplish over the years, particularly in the mining sectors, and the challenges they have overcome. He was also briefed on the portfolio of the Natural Resources Ministry as well as the work of the various agencies that were present at the meeting…..