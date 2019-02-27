Youth charged with stealing $1.8M in phones in Kaituma break-in

A youth was yesterday accused of stealing over $1.8 million in cellular phones after breaking and entering a store at Kumaka, in Region One.

Rene DeFreitas, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that between the 21st and 22nd of February, at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District, DeFreitas broke and entered the store of Andre Gamell and stole 29 cellphones, valued $1,842,000, six phone cases, valued $9,000 and a tablet, valued $24,000.

With no objections by Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, bail was set at $100,000, with the condition that DeFreitas report to the Mabaruma Police Station every Friday until the completion of his trial.

The matter was adjourned until May 20th, 2019, when it is to be called at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.