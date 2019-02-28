Guyana News

Amelia’s Ward house destroyed in morning fire

By Staff Writer
The Amelia’s Ward house on fire

A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed an East Amelia’s Ward, Linden house yesterday morning, leaving a businessman counting millions of dollars in losses.

Divisional Commander Linden Lord, told Stabroek News that the fire, which gutted the single-flat wooden house, began around 10 am.

The house is owned and occupied by Kissoon Dyal, popularly known as “Cacarally”, owner of the Cacarally sawmill…..

