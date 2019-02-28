Finance Minister denies funds being withheld from Region 10 agri project

The Ministry of Finance yesterday rejected allegations by Chairman of Region 10, Renis Morian, that it was not releasing funds for an agricultural project for the region.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, said that not only is the Chairman wrong about not getting funds but he seems to not be in touch with the developments in his region, as monies allocated for the year have not been touched as yet.

“My people tells me it totally and absolutely false information he has and he should check with his Regional Executive Officer. Monies were released in January and monies were released in February. He should check with his people,” Jordan told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted…..