Land policy key to settling dispute between Corentyne cattle, rice farmers — Armogan

The Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, yesterday opined that the region is in desperate need of a land policy to settle the issues between cattle and rice farmers in the Upper Corentyne before the problems further escalate.

A long-simmering feud between Upper Corentyne rice and cattle farmers turned deadly two weekends ago, after six cows were shot and killed.

Two rice farmers who were arrested on Thursday last have since been placed on $30,000 bail each, as the investigation continues. They are being accused of shooting six head of cattle that were reportedly in the vicinity of their rice fields…..