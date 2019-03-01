Nokta says manufacturers want end of ‘uncertainty and unease’ in political climate

Saying that a stable political environment is crucial for doing business, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) President Shyam Nokta yesterday called for government to uphold the constitution and end ongoing “uncertainty and unease.”

“What is most critical is a stable political environment and one which is conducive for doing business. In recent weeks, we have heard concerns expressed by leading private sector institutions regarding investor confidence and decline in commercial activity while calling for adherence to the Constitution of Guyana and the rule of law,” Nokta said in his address at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, in Kingston.

“The GMSA wishes to align with these views. There should not be a prolonging of the current uncertainty and unease,” he added…..