Jagdeo still considering official response to president’s invitation to meet

By Staff Writer
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has not officially responded to the president’s invitation to meet on the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to hold general elections and the requirement for funding.

On Thursday, Jagdeo told a press conference that “unless an election date is on the agenda, there will be no meeting.”

However, when contacted by Stabroek News yesterday, he said he was “weighing the merit” of an official response…..

