New father killed by drug addict in West Berbice attack

A man was killed in an attack by a drug addict yesterday at Bennett Dam, West Coast Berbice, while his wife was giving birth to their first child at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Arshad Ali, 25, of Bennett Dam, was on his way to visit his pregnant wife at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, when the suspect reportedly ran up to him and dealt him a blow to his head with an iron bar.

Ali, who was a factory worker at the Blairmont Sugar Estate, was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..