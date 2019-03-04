Accused stalker charged with murdering North Sophia woman

Raymond O’Selmo, the miner accused of fatally stabbing Nadina Kalamadeen in an attack last week, was today charged with her murder and remanded to prison.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, O’Selmo, 49, of Lot 3670 North Ruimveldt, was charged with murdering Kalamadeen, a mother of five, on February 27th, at North Sophia.

O’Selmo was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the file relating to the matter is incomplete.

The accused was later remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until March 18th.

O’Selmo’s left leg was bandaged. He was reportedly beaten by residents after the attack and then handed over to the police.

Investigations, the police have said, revealed that Kalamadeen was walking along First Street, North Sophia when the suspect approached her.

This newspaper had been told that Kalamadeen had been avoiding the suspect for some time now as he reportedly wanted a relationship with her and the interest was not mutual.

Minutes later, the police said an eyewitness recalled seeing the suspect inflicting injuries about Kalamadeen’s body with a knife.