Industrial Supplies Guyana launches ‘Oil and Go Promotion’

Industrial Supplies of Guyana (ISG), on Friday launched their ‘Np/Ultra Lubricant Oil and Go’ promotion, which gives patrons the chance to win one of six motorbikes up for grabs, by purchasing any Ultra Lubricant product.

At the launching on Friday, ISG also partnered with the Bikers Associa-tion of Guyana and had various motorcycle riders and racers there to promote their new line of products— Np/Ultra Powder Max 4T Motorcycle Oil.

The bikers held a procession from Camp and Lamaha streets to the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC), where the products were officially launched.

Chief Executive Officer of ISG, Guillermo Escar-raga, stated that the newest addition to their line of products are specifically designed for motorcycles. “We’re really excited because this is the newest addition to our product line and as everything with ISG, this is a high quality product that people can rely on”, said Escarraga.

As a part of the company’s “Oil and Go” promotion, ISG will be giving away six motorbikes to six lucky customers who purchase any Ultra Lubricant products from ISG and their authorized sellers.

“We’re going to be giving away six motorbikes for people that purchase any kind of Ultra Lubri-cant. The more you buy the more chances you have to get one of the great bikes that are up for grabs so we’re inviting everybody to come on board and take advantage of this promotion”, said Escarraga.

Customers who purchase the Ultra Lubricant products would be given coupons to fill up and drop into the boxes. At the end of the promotion, there will be a grand drawing, where the winners of the motorcycles will be announced.