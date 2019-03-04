Omar Shariff, Sabeita Hardeo still to lead defence

Four months after former Minis-try of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, Sabeita Hardeo, were told that they would have to lead their defence against a charge of failing to comply with a court order, they are yet to do so.

On October 30, 2018, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore overruled a no-case submission made by the defendants’ attorney, Sanjeev Datadin.

Subsequent to that ruling, Datadin, at another court hearing, made additional submissions in the matter, in hopes of further persuading the court to not call upon his clients to lead their defence…..