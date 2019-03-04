Two Bourda vendors die in Success crash

Two vendors who ply their trade at the Bourda Market died and five persons were injured after the bus they were heading to the city in, crashed and toppled several times before coming to a halt on the other side of the Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road yesterday morning.

Dead are Denise Culley, 58, of Vigilance, ECD, and Patricia Ellis, 59, of Haslington, ECD. Police said that hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital are seven-year-old Jaden Moffat, 22-year-old Laffan Williams, 60-year-old June Abel of Good Hope, 38-year-old Wayne Blair of Golden Grove and 17-year-old Jordon Beaton.

They were all in the minibus, BTT 4910, that was being driven by a 47-year-old resident of Golden Grove. Sometime around 7:30 am yesterday, the bus was traveling west along the East Coast Highway at a section currently under construction at a fast rate. The driver reportedly told the police that a car collided with his left rear wheel which caused him to lose control and subsequently collide with the median. As a result, the bus toppled over and spun several times before coming to a half in the middle of the other lane…..