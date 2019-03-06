Guyana News

Head of QC Science Dep’t robbed

By Staff Writer
Navendra Hardyal points to his injured eye.

Head of the Queen’s College Science Department Navendra Hardyal is urging persons to be conscious of their environment especially at nights after he was robbed last Thursday while walking home from a city restaurant.

Speaking with Stabroek News the Campbellville resident said that at approximately 9 pm he was walking home from the Hilton Restaurant on Middleton Street when he was choked and robbed.

“The chokehold that was applied was so intense it caused the blood vessels in my eyes to burst,” he explained noting that the incidence happened so quickly he is still confused about the sequence…..

