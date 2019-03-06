Jagdeo for high stakes meeting with Granger

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced that he would meet with President David Granger today and he offered the parliamentary support needed to extend the deadline for the holding of new polls if conditions, including an elections date before April 30th, are agreed to by government.

In what he called a “last attempt” to offer government a way out of an impending “constitutional crisis,” given the approaching March 21st deadline for polls in light of the passage of a no-confidence motion against government, Jagdeo agreed to take up the invitation to meet after receiving word from State Minister Joseph Harmon that Granger was prepared to meet him on his proposals raised.

A statement from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition last evening noted Jagdeo’s apprehensions about the engagement but said he would meet with the Head of State in the national interest…..