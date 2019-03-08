Jagdeo calls SARA lawsuit for recovery of ‘Pradoville 2’ land ‘political’

Calling the proceedings initiated by the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) to repossess his land in the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme political, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo became visibly annoyed at persistent queries about his reasons for refusing to settle the price difference for the property and told Prime News reporter and president of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) Nazima Raghubir that the question was “stupid.”

“…Because I rejected it and I… don’t have no basis. What kind of stupid question is that?” he asked before a heated exchange ensued between the two.

After ignoring an earlier question posed by Raghubir regarding the cost of his property, Jagdeo informed that he had preempted an offer by SARA “by saying even if they offer me to pay one cent more to settle it, I would reject it.”….