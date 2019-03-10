Guyana News

Yoga linked to lowered blood pressure with regular practice

By Staff Writer
Attendees perform yoga during an event called “Yoga por la paz” (Peace through Yoga) before the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a sideline event ahead of the Group 20 summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

(Reuters Health) – Adults who practice yoga with breathing and relaxation exercises at least three times a week may have lower blood pressure than people who don’t, a research review suggests.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from 49 trials with a total of 3,517 participants who were typically middle-aged, overweight women and men who already had high blood pressure or were close to developing the condition. These smaller trials assessed blood pressure before and after participants were randomly assigned either to doing yoga or to a control group without exercise programs.

Overall, the people in the yoga groups experienced average reductions in systolic blood pressure of 5 mmHG (millimeters of mercury) more than those in the control groups, and diastolic blood pressure was reduced by 3.9 mmHG more with yoga…..

Approval for Exxon's Liza Phase 2 snagged by requirement for local insurer

SOCU's prosecution rate from audits impacted by insufficient manpower, sources claim

Over 160 more public officials cited for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

