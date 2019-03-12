Community Policing Groups to be set up in hinterland, border communities

Community Policing has since expanded its services to the hinterland regions, and will be increasing its presence at border areas across the country, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said.

“I want to say that in the Guyana context, the integrating of the community’s needs with police resources to strengthen communities in preventing crime…because of the developments in the border areas… [we need] more CPG (Community Policing Group) formations in these communities, especially when it’s hard to get more policemen into those areas, the supplementary force must be the policing groups,” Ramjattan said, during his remarks at a press conference held in observation of the CPGs’ 43rd anniversary.

He said that as a result of the various CPGs across the country, there has been a positive impact on the reduction of neighbourhood crime, and consequently, an enhancement of residents’ quality of life…..