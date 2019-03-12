Ministry of the Presidency condemns Jagdeo’s ‘chase’ comments at Babu John

The Ministry of the Presidency has condemned comments made by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo during an event at Babu John, Port Mourant, calling them malicious and irresponsible, and warning citizens against unlawful behaviour.

The PPP, however, has countered government’s statement, saying that the ministry’s take is a “misleading characterization of comments”.

Following news reports recounting statements made by Jagdeo encouraging supporters to “chase” government officials if they entered the communities after March 21, the government and opposition have traded accusations. Without a parliamentary extension of the period for holding general elections the government would be considered to be illegal after March 21st…..