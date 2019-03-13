AG says resignation of Cabinet would be devastating

Oral arguments on the validity of the no-confidence motion against government began yesterday in Guyana’s Court of Appeal, where Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams warned of devastating consequences for the smooth running of the country if the finding that Cabinet should have resigned is allowed to stand.

Presenting oral arguments before acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud yesterday, Queen’s Counsel Dr. Francis Alexis also submitted on behalf of the government that the incorrect formula had been utilised on December 21st for calculating the votes to validate the passage of the motion, which he maintained lacked the needed majority of elected parliamentarians.

In a hearing which spanned close to six hours before a packed courtroom at the Guyana Court of Appeal, Williams, Alexis and other attorneys for the state presented their various arguments which they contend invalidate the vote and for which the government could not be regarded as having fallen…..