GECOM has to always be in state of readiness for elections

-says financing not an issue

Dismissing claims by government and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the latter’s purported inability to hold elections before March 21st, attorney Anil Nandlall said that it is the role of the Commission to always be in a state of readiness to execute its mandate of holding elections.

Nandlall was at the time presenting oral arguments in the appeal filed by government to its collapse, following a no-confidence motion which Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC has ruled was validly passed against it.

In his hour-long presentation before acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory, Nandlall who represents Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo by whom the motion was sponsored, decried the claims of unpreparedness as baseless…..