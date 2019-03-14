Guyana News

Miles Fitzpatrick SC passes away

-hailed as `serious resource for freedom, free speech and human rights’

By Staff Writer
From left to right are Dr Kevin Healy, President David Granger, newly accredited US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, Director-General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Waddell and Deputy Chief of Mission, Terry Steers-Gonzalez. (Department of Public Information photo)

Hailed for his role in championing human rights and social freedom in pre and post independent Guy-ana, tributes poured in yesterday for Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick, who passed away on Tuesday night after a period of illness.

He was 83 years old.

Fitzpatrick, one of the founding partners of the law firm, de Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran, was also one of the original directors of Guyana Publi-cations Inc., the publisher of Stabroek News when it was launched in November of 1986.

“He has been a serious resource for freedom, free speech and human rights. He has refined the human rights to a remarkable degree,” Eusi Kwayana told Stabroek News via phone from the United States yesterday…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM was in position to hold polls in 90 days

By

US to continue encouraging fair elections, constitutional process

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

Comments

Trending