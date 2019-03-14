Miles Fitzpatrick SC passes away

Hailed for his role in championing human rights and social freedom in pre and post independent Guy-ana, tributes poured in yesterday for Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick, who passed away on Tuesday night after a period of illness.

He was 83 years old.

Fitzpatrick, one of the founding partners of the law firm, de Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran, was also one of the original directors of Guyana Publi-cations Inc., the publisher of Stabroek News when it was launched in November of 1986.

“He has been a serious resource for freedom, free speech and human rights. He has refined the human rights to a remarkable degree,” Eusi Kwayana told Stabroek News via phone from the United States yesterday…..