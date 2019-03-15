Jagdeo, gov’t clash on President’s status after March 21

The government last evening condemned statements by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo that after March 21st President David Granger would cease being President and he [Jagdeo} would not address him as such.

Government says that the constitution makes clear that the President will remain in his capacity until a new president is sworn in.

“The Government of Guyana strongly condemns the continued misinformation being peddled by Opposition Leader, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo that President David Granger will cease to be President after March 21, 2019,” the statement from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) read…..