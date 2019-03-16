Guyana News

Court dismisses ‘frivolous’ charge against GECOM Chairman, gov’t commissioners

GECOM Chairman James Patterson (second, from left) in the company of his attorney, Neil Boston, followed by attorneys Robert Corbin (third, from left) Ganesh Hira (at rear) and Darren Wade proceeding out of the court compound moments after the charge was dismissed by the Chief Magistrate.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday dismissed a private criminal charge brought against the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man and the three government-nominated commissioners over the failure to set an elections date, calling it “frivolous” and an “abuse” of the court process.

GECOM Chairman James Patterson and government-nominated commissioners Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Corbin were named as the defendants in the case by complainant Marcel Gaskin, a private citizen, who accused them of “conspiracy to breach the constitution contrary to the common law.”

However, only Patterson and Trotman appeared before the court, which later learnt that Alexander and Corbin were not served with summons to appear…..

