Court dismisses ‘frivolous’ charge against GECOM Chairman, gov’t commissioners

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday dismissed a private criminal charge brought against the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man and the three government-nominated commissioners over the failure to set an elections date, calling it “frivolous” and an “abuse” of the court process.

GECOM Chairman James Patterson and government-nominated commissioners Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Corbin were named as the defendants in the case by complainant Marcel Gaskin, a private citizen, who accused them of “conspiracy to breach the constitution contrary to the common law.”

However, only Patterson and Trotman appeared before the court, which later learnt that Alexander and Corbin were not served with summons to appear…..