BV bread vendor murdered during robbery

Police are investigating the murder of bread vendor Clairmont Telesford, 63, of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting , ECD which occurred around 1.30 am today at his home during a robbery, allegedly by three masked males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

Investigations revealed from the victim’s spouse Shondell Emmanuel that shortly before 1.30 am they closed their business which is in front of the premises and were unpacking bread in their bottom flat apartment when the perpetrators pounced and relieved them of jewellery and cash. During the process they were assaulted and bound but as the men were escaping they took her husband into the yard where he was later found motionless with injuries to the head.

Telesford was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival; the body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Emmanuel received medical attention at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for abrasions and was sent away.

No arrests at this time.