Eugene Correia airport staff gets passing grade in emergency simulation exercise

The Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle staged a full-scale Mass Casualty Incident Management simulation exercise on Friday, exposing staff members to procedures that should be followed in the event of an emergency there.

The exercise, deemed necessary for airport authorities to determine where serious gaps may exist in its current emergency plan, saw airport personnel and agencies being credited for performing “exceptionally well.”

“This test will correct as many deficiencies as possible and familiarise all personnel and agencies concerned with the airport environment and [external] agencies [with] their role in the airport emergency plan,” William Sanasee, Safety and Compliance Manager at the EFCIA, explained…..