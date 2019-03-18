Water for public conveniences now free of charge – GWI

Water services for all public conveniences will now be free of charge in towns and municipalities nationwide, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) announced yesterday.

“The decision to extend this concession to all municipalities came on the heels of a meeting between the management of Guyana Water Incorporated and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown,” the utility said in a press statement. It added that in Georgetown, sewerage charges will also be cut for these facilities. GWI’s Managing Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, also informed the M&CC that the utility will perform an assessment of the internal plumbing of the public restrooms and share the reports with the council, the statement said. “To avoid water wastage, GWI is willing to pursue discussions with the municipalities as it relates to interventions that may be necessary to optimise the water consumption at these facilities,” it said. GWI will also be installing meters at the identified locations in an effort to consistently monitor consumption, the statement added.