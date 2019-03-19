BV bread vendor was strangled

Beterverwagting bread vendor Clairmont Telesford was strangled, an autopsy concluded yesterday.

The body of Telesford, 63, of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, was discovered by his common-law wife, Shondell Emmanuel, shortly after they were attacked by bandits on Sunday morning.

The autopsy performed on his body yesterday by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus, in a telephone interview, yesterday said that the police are searching for a suspect…..