140 Venezuelan migrants arrive in Georgetown

A total of 140 Venezuelan migrants were processed by the police yesterday morning after arriving in the city and while about half were released into the care of acquaintances/relatives, the others are being accommodated at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The migrants arrived in Georgetown around 5am on the MV Barima, which departed Kumaka in Region One (Barima-Waini) on Tuesday.

In a statement issued last evening, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix confirmed the arrival of the migrants and said that additional measures are being organised for their accommodation…..