140 Venezuelan migrants arrive in Georgetown

A total of 140 Venezuelan migrants were processed by the police yesterday morning after arriving in the city and while about half were released into the care of acquaintances/relatives, the others are being accommodated at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.
The migrants arrived in Georgetown around 5am on the MV Barima, which departed Kumaka in Region One (Barima-Waini) on Tuesday.
In a statement issued last evening, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix confirmed the arrival of the migrants and said that additional measures are being organised for their accommodation…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments