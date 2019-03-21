Theft accused was found with bottle of Hennessy

A 24-year-old man who was accused of stealing a bottle of Hennessy, among other articles valued more than $300,000, was remanded to prison yesterday, after the magistrate expressed misgivings about him returning to court.

The charge alleged that Charles Rodney, on March 18, at St Stephens Street, Charlestown, broke and entered the dwelling house of Melissa Richardson and stole an Apple IPod valued $40,000, a bottle of Hennessey, valued $14,000, a quantity of gold and silver jewellery, valued $193,000 and $55,000 in cash. Rodney denied the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

According to Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell, Rodney and Richardson are known to each other, and on the day in question, Rodney was seen by the neighbours leaving Richardson’s house with a bottle of Hennessy in his hands. They confronted Rodney, who immediately started running away. They chased after him but their attempts to detain him were futile…..