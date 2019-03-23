Cops release suspected mastermind of Vergenoegen robbery

The suspected mastermind behind the armed robbery of a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family, in which over $4 million in cash, jewellery and other items were stolen, has been released on station bail.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that the man was released on Thursday, after the victims failed to identify him during an identification parade.

Cooper said as the investigation continues, the police are currently pursuing other avenues in an effort to apprehend the other suspects, who remains on the run…..