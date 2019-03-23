National Assembly to be reconvened – Greenidge

The National Assembly, which has been on hiatus since January 3rd in wake of the no-confidence vote against government, will soon be reconvened, Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, who is currently performing the duties of President, announced last evening.

“Government is pleased with the decision as it settles matters which have been discussed ad nauseam for several months and which had led to some level of uncertainty,” Greenidge, in an address to the nation broadcast on the National Communication Network, said following the majority decision of the Court of Appeal that the motion of no-confidence against the government was not properly passed since it did not receive an “absolute majority” of the votes in the 65-member Assembly…..