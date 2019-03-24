Tony’s Auto Spares announces winners of Toyota car, hampers

Tony’s Auto Spares has rewarded one of its customers, B. Jagmohan, with a brand new Toyota Passo car, while three others have won hampers.

Jagmohan emerged the grand prize winner in the just concluded ‘Driving Star’ promotion, which was launched last September. The car will be formally presented to him sometime next month. At that presentation, Dhanraj Persaud, Zahier Ally and Hakim Ally, will also be receiving hampers filled with car-related items.

The winners were randomly selected by customers and employees of Tony’s Auto Spares, along with observers, who were at its Le Ressouvenir branch to witness the final drawing of the winners yesterday…..