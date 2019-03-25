US Ambassador hands over 21 automatic weather stations

Newly-accredited United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Friday handed over 21 new automatic weather stations to the Hydrometeorological Department.

The donation was made on behalf of the United States Agency for Inter-national Development (USAID) and the Carib-bean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) at an event to observe World Water Day, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a press statement.

It said that the donation of the state-of-the-art equipment is part of USAID’s Climate Change Adaptation Program (CCAP) which seeks to reduce risks to human and natural assets resulting from climate change vulnerability. USAID has partnered with the CCCCC to address some of the challenges through the provision of up to US$10 million over three years which commenced July 12, 2016 and is expected to conclude September 30, 2019…..