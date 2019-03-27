Guyana News

Communities ministry requests M&CC deliberate on parking project’s future

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Communities has requested that the new Mayor and City Council (M&CC) meet and discuss the future of the metered parking project, Town Clerk (Ag) Sharon Harry-Munroe has disclosed.

Harry-Munroe said that a letter was recently dispatched to her office from the ministry asking that the council look at the status of the project.

She pointed out that the letter will be placed on the council’s agenda for an upcoming statutory meeting, where councillors would begin discussions…..

