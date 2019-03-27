Region One Papaya Centre, hostel, potential sites for housing Venezuelan migrants

Two Region One facilities, including the Papaya Centre, are being considered as possible housing options for migrants, as government searches for solutions to accommodate the continuous influx of Venezuelans.

During a National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee meeting on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Felix, informed those gathered that a special committee is being set up to explore the option of transforming the Papaya Centre into a migrant facility.

Felix noted that with the greater inflow of migrants, government is pressed to find space to accommodate them…..