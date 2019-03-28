Guyana News

Hundreds show up at gov’t outreach to have concerns addressed

-similar events planned for regions 3, 5, 6

Hundreds of persons packed the Square of the Revolution yesterday for the Government outreach. (Department of Public Information photo)

Hundreds of persons yesterday  turned up at the Square of the Revolution, to take part in the ‘Government comes to you” initiative.

As a part of the initiative, representatives of various ministries of the government and agencies affiliated with the ministries, were on deck to listen and assist members of the public with their concerns.

Various ministers and heads of departments from over 20 ministries and agencies were present at the outreach and were able to interact with members of the public…..

