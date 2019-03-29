Suspect charged over near decade-old murder of East Coast fuel dealer

A father of three was yesterday remanded for the almost decade-old murder of an East Coast Demerara fuel dealer.

The charge against Saheed Mitchell states that he murdered Ramzan Alli, 45, of Kissoon’s Housing Scheme, Good Hope, between July 11th, 2009 and July 12th, 2009, while being in the company of another.

Attorney David DaSilva represented Mitchell, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..