Nand Persaud and Co still awaiting greenlight after three years to complete Number 36 airstrip – CEO

Nand Persaud and Company Limited has been awaiting approval to complete an airstrip at Number 36 Village, Corentyne, for three years, according to Chief Executive Officer Mohindra Persaud, who says the project could revolutionise rice farming in the region.

Although Persaud said that the company has been awaiting approval from the Public Infra-structure Ministry, when contacted the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Krest Cummings, stated that the application is presently at the Defence Board, under the Ministry of Presidency. According to Cummings, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure cannot issue an approval until approval is given from the Ministry of Presidency.

Persaud told Sunday Stabroek that before halting works, the company spent over $25 million on the airstrip. So far, he said, the necessary land filling, compaction and surfacing works have been completed…..