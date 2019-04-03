Nandlall gives Lowenfield week to halt `unconstitutional’ house-to-house registration

Attorney Anil Nandlall has written to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, demanding that GECOM refrain from proceeding with the “unlawful and unconstitutional” house-to-house registration exercise.

In correspondence dispatched yesterday, on behalf of People’s Progressive Party (PPP)- nominated GECOM Commissioner, Robeson Benn, Nandlall opined that such an exercise is “fraught with hazards, including, the violation of the Constitution and Constitutional rights of qualified electors”. Furthermore, he stated that the exercise would potentially result in the corruption of the entire elections process.

As such, Nandlall called on Lowenfield to refrain from embarking on the exercise, which he said “will disenfranchise thousands of persons now qualified to vote”.

He gave the CEO seven days in which to respond to his demand, after which, Nandlall said he will assume it has been rejected and will have no choice other than to advise his client to institute legal proceedings to prevent Lowenfield from embarking on or proceeding with the registration exercise…..